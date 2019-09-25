Indian duo of Advani-Mehra storm into the final of IBSF World Team Snooker C'ship

The Indian duo of Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehra on Wednesday stormed into the final of the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Thailand pair here. After defeating Hong Kong in a gruelling quarterfinal, the Indians looked determined in the semifinal against the Thai pair of Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon and Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn.

In the end the Indians got the better of their Thai opponents 4-1. Advani and Mehra will take on Thailand's No. 2 team in the final later on Wednesday.

A win in final will take Advani's world championship gold medals tally to 23 while for Mehra it will be a first-ever world title.

