Four Mumbai kids to train with London-based football club

Four talented young footballers from Mumbai, including two girls, will be heading to London- based soccer club Queens Park Rangers to undergo training at their QPR Academy. The four youngsters were picked based on their overall football skills at a special talent hunt camp held during the 10th edition of the QPR South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenger, an initiative of Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora, which was conducted in December 2018.

The selected players are Yohaanne Poonawala, Sagar Rathod, Nishka Prakash and Aditi Pandire, a media statement issued here on Wednesday said. They will undergo a fortnight-long training at the QPR Academy, it said.

Deora presented the four players, who will head to London on October 2, with the QPR team jerseys..

