India defeat Sri Lanka in SAFF U-18 Championship, secure semis spot

India U-18 on Wednesday defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 at the AFP Stadium here to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. Both the team competed aggressively in the first half and restricted each other from gaining a lead. However, the Indian team made a strong comeback and netted three goals in the second half.

Gurkirat Singh scored the first goal of the match in the 65th minute. Singh and Aman Chetri added one goal each to take India's tally to three goals. Head coach of the team Floyd Pinto said, "It was good to get the win and gain some momentum. But none of these goals and this win matters unless we win the SAFF Championship."

"Our aim is to win the SAFF Championship and the boys produced a much better performance against Sri Lanka and we look forward to even better performance by them," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) official website quoted Pinto as saying. (ANI)

