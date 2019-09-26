Cubs' Epstein: 'No truth' to Red Sox rumors

Asserting that he has plenty to work on in his capacity as president of baseball operations with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein said Wednesday that his attention is focused on the present and not on his former job with the Boston Red Sox, which is now vacant. The Cubs were mired in a seven-game losing streak before play Wednesday that all but ended their playoff chances as Epstein addressed the growing rumors that he could be a candidate to replace Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as president of baseball operations by the Red Sox on Sept. 9.

"There's no truth to that," Epstein told reporters Wednesday afternoon from team's dugout in Pittsburgh. "I'm here (with the Cubs). We have a lot we need to work on to get back to the level we're accustomed to. I'm invested in that. That's what I'm focused on." The Cubs have made the postseason in each of the previous four seasons, winning the World Series in 2016. But that postseason streak is close to ending after the team's recent run of poor play that includes the St. Louis Cardinals' four-game sweep at Wrigley Field last weekend.

After the Cubs' World Series title, Epstein agreed to a five-year extension, which still has two full years remaining. Expected soon from Epstein is a decision on the fate of manager Joe Maddon, with rumors that one of the guiding forces behind the Cubs' recent emergence could be moving on elsewhere.

"I'm going to keep that between me and Joe," Epstein said. "That's not something I feel comfortable talking about."

