UPDATE 1-Rugby-Klim overcomes calf problem to start for Namibia v S Africa

Ospreys wing Lesley Klim has recovered from a calf injury and will start in Namibia's Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with neighbors South Africa at the City of Yokohama Stadium on Saturday.

Klim is one of the 10 changes from the side that lost 47-22 to Italy in their opening match, with a regular captain and center Johan Deysel on the bench after he also missed the first game through injury. Klim has eight tries in 10 games since making his debut in 2017 and is a key attacking weapon for the side.

Coach Phil Davies admits he faced a juggling act in selecting his squad with a fixture against world champions New Zealand to follow on Oct. 6. "We have had a rotation system that we have used since the last World Cup to make sure we can start a game well and also finish as strongly as we can," Davies told reporters in Toyota City on Thursday.

"Looking at some statistics that show what these types of games throw up, I think we have a squad that is full of energy and will be ready for the challenge." Lock Tjiuee Uanivi will captain the side, but South African-born flank Rohan Kitshoff and hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld, who played Super Rugby for the Cheetahs, are surprise omissions.

Veteran scrum-half Eugene Jantjies, playing at his fourth World Cup, is back in the starting line-up and will extend his all-time appearances record for Namibia to 68. Team:

15-Johann Tromp, 14-Chad Plato, 13-JC Greyling, 12-PJ Walters, 11-Lesley Klim, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Eugene Jantjies, 8-Adriaan Booysen, 7-Max Katjijeko, 6-Thomasau Forbes, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi (captain), 4-Johan Retief, 3-AJ de Klerk, Louis van der Westhuizen, 1-Desiderius Sethie. Replacements: 16-Obert Nortje, 17-Andre Rademeyer, 18-Johannes Coetzee, 19-Prince Gaoseb, 20-Janco Venter, 21-Wian Conradie, 22-TC Kisting, 23-Johan Deysel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)