Donaldson's triple-double night lifts Braves past Royals

Josh Donaldson had his first career three-double game and drove in four runs as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Kansas City Royals 10-2 Wednesday night. Dansby Swanson added a career-high four hits and two RBIs for the National League East champion Braves (97-62).

Atlanta spotted the Royals a 2-0 lead through four innings before scoring 10 straight runs. Three Braves pitchers struck out eight straight Royals batters in the fourth through sixth innings. Luke Jackson (9-2) picked up the win in relief, striking out all four batters he faced.

Royals reliever Jacob Barnes (1-4) allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two. Royals pitchers combined for seven walks. Neither starter lasted five innings. Atlanta's Josh Tomlin gave way to the bullpen following the third. He allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Kansas City's Mike Montgomery held the Braves scoreless before allowing two runs to tie the game with two outs in the fifth. He wound up allowing the two runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The Royals got on the board in the second on back-to-back extra-base hits. Nicky Lopez drove a two-out triple to the wall in right-center, and Meibrys Viloria followed with a double down the line in right.

Lopez drove in the second run in the fourth on a bunt base hit, driving in Ryan McBroom, who extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single. Donaldson broke a 1-for-24 slump with a two-out double in the fifth, scoring Ozzie Albies from first base. Donaldson then scored the tying run on a single by Nick Markakis.

The Braves scored three runs in the sixth. Barnes walked Austin Riley with one out, gave up a single to Tyler Flowers and walked Billy Hamilton before exiting the game. Heath Fillmyer came in and gave up a two-run Swanson single. Albies drove in Hamilton with a sacrifice fly.

Donaldson drove in three with his third straight double to make the lead 8-2 in the eighth inning. Donaldson then scored on a single by Adam Duvall. In the ninth, Albies' single knocked in Swanson for the Braves' 10th run.

