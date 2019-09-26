REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-CAN

Seven-try Italy overwhelm Canada 48-7 in Fukuoka

Italy's forwards bludgeoned Canada into submission and restored some order to the Rugby World Cup by scoring seven tries in a 48-7 victory in energy-sapping humidity at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday, catapulting them to the top of Pool B.

SPORT-DOPING

Olympic champion Silva disqualified from PanAm Games for doping Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva was among seven athletes who have been disqualified for doping from the Pan American Games, which were held in July and August, organizing body Panam Sports said.

TENNIS-KYRGIOS

Kyrgios handed suspended ban, additional fine for Cincinnati outburst

Australia's Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 on Thursday for "aggravated behavior" following an investigation by the ATP.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Athletics - World Athletics Championships opening news conference The IAAF and the World Athletics Championships' local organising committee hold a joint news conference a day before championships begin in Doha.

26 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day one of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. The women's marathon is the main event on the opening day.

27 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Sevilla

Sevilla visit Eibar after being knocked off the top of La Liga following last week's defeat to Real Madrid. Elsewhere, in-form Real Sociedad play at home to Alaves. 26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v AC Milan

AC Milan visit Torino in a Serie A match 26 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tour of Soccer World Cup 2022 facilities in Qatar

Qatar holds a media briefing ahead of the 2022 soccer World Cup, including stadium tours, interviews with key officials and a visit to workers' accommodation in Doha. 26 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/NEYMAR (PIX) (TV)

Soccer-Neymar appears in trial against Barca

Brazilian soccer player Neymar to appear before a Barcelona judge in a case against his former club FC Barca over unpaid fees. Spanish media reports said the Paris St Germain forward had filed a lawsuit for an unpaid loyalty bonus of 26 million euros ($30.69 million), which was included in the last contract the player signed with the Catalan side in November 2016. 27 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Arsenal. 27 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United. 27 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton. 27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Ireland - News conferences & training Japan and Ireland prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Shizouka.

27 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales - Australia team announcement Australia announce their team for playing Wales in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium.

27 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-NAM/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Namibia - News conferences & training South Africa prepare to play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Toyota.

27 Sep GOLF

GOLF-SAFEWAY/ Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open second round

Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. 27 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

27 Sep TENNIS

TENNIS-ITF/ Tennis - ITF presidential election

The result of the ITF presidential result will be announced 27 Sep

TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Action from the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 27 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

27 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV) Olympics-IOC hold joint Executive Board meeting with IAAF

The International Olympic Committee holds a one-day executive board meeting with world athletics body IAAF in Doha ahead of the start of the world athletics championships. The IAAF and IOC will hold a joint news conference at the end of the meeting. 27 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

