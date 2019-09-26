SCA to have indoor cricket stadium

Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah has said that it will have an indoor stadium where cricket can be played during all weathers. "It is dream of my father Niranjan Shah, former BCCI secretaryto have an indoor stadium, I will fulfil his wish," said Shah, who was recently elected as SCA chief.

Speaking at a ceremony where the new office-bearers were introduced to the members, Shah said, "SCA has stateof the art stadium and has been hosting all formats of cricket. "Now the SCA has decided to have an indoor stadium for playing cricket in all weathers." PTI COR NRB KRK KRK.

