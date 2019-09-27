International Development News
Rugby-Uruguay team to play Georgia in Rugby World Cup

Reuters Kumagaya
Updated: 27-09-2019 11:13 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses has named the following team for their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Georgia at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Sunday.

Team: 15-Gaston Mieres, 14-Nicolas Freitas, 13-Juan Manuel Cat, 12-Andres Vilaseca, 11-Rodrigo Silva, 10-Felipe Berchesi, 9-Santiago Arata, 8-Alejandro Nieto, 7-Santiago Civetta, 6-Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), 5-Manuel Leindekar, 4-Ignacio Dotti, 3-Juan Pedro Rombys, 2-German Kessler, 1-Mateo Sanguinetti

Replacements: 16-Facundo Gattas, 17-Juan Echeverria, 18-Diego Arbelo, 19-Diego Magno, 20-Juan Diego Ormaechea, 21-Manuel Ardao, 22-Agustin Ormaechea, 23-Leandro Leivas.

COUNTRY : Japan
