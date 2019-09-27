Sports News Summary: NBA notebook: Pelicans staff adds WNBA legend Weatherspoon

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA notebook: Pelicans staff adds WNBA legend Weatherspoon

The New Orleans Pelicans hired WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as a two-way player development coach, the team announced Thursday. Weatherspoon, 53, most recently served as director of player and franchise development for the WNBA's New York Liberty. Her main focus at New Orleans will be to work with players on two-way contracts such as Josh Gray and Zylan Cheatham. Such contracts allow teams to shuttle the players between the NBA roster and the club's G League affiliate. NFL notebook: Giants RB Barkley won't need surgery

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was told he does not need surgery on his injured right ankle after visiting specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis., NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, sustained a high ankle sprain Sunday in New York's 32-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Packers RB Williams exits on a stretcher after Green Bay's first play

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left the field on a stretcher Thursday night following a helmet-to-helmet hit after the whistle by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Williams caught a first-down pass from Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage and, as he turned in the left flat, was corralled immediately for no gain by linebacker Nigel Bradham. As the whistle blew, Barnett charged helmet-first into Williams, who appeared to immediately lose feeling in his arms. Bradham, with one hand on Williams' facemask, drove Williams into the Lambeau Field turf. WTA roundup: Riske reaches Wuhan semifinals

Unseeded Alison Riske roared past third-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the semifinals at the Wuhan Open in China. Riske saved four of five break points and collected her third top 10 win of the year. She will take on two-time tournament champion and No. 5 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic for a berth in the final. Kvitova was a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said. Flyers' Patrick out indefinitely with migraine disorder

Forward Nolan Patrick, who is dealing with a migraine disorder, will miss the start of the regular season for the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced Thursday. General manager Chuck Fletcher said Patrick, a 21-year-old who was the Flyers' first-round pick in 2017, will be sidelined indefinitely and won't make the team's trip to Europe for Monday's preseason game in Switzerland or the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague on Oct. 4. MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Reds in playoff run

Orlando Arcia ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed their second straight series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. Ben Gamel and Manny Pina each added an RBI double and Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings for the Brewers, who have won seven in a row and 18 of their past 20 contests. Scott grabs one-shot clubhouse lead at Silverado

Australian Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes and grabbed a share of the lead with American Andrew Landry in the first round of the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on Thursday. Former Masters winner Scott, who started on the back nine at the Silverado Resort, mixed an eagle with six birdies and a bogey for a seven-under-par 65. Eagles' Maddox haviing 'precautionary' evaluation

Philadelphia cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was strapped to a backboard and stretchered off the field late in the Eagles' win in Green Bay on Thursday night, was able to move his arms and legs, the teams said on social media after the game. A tweet from the Eagles said that Maddox, who collided with teammate Andrew Sendejo as they were trying to defend a Green Bay pass play, was sent to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." World Cup is shop window that will improve team, says Canada captain

Canada rugby captain Tyler Ardron is under no illusions of the monumentality of the task facing his side in their next two World Cup fixtures but said it would put his players in the "shop window" and ultimately help improve the team in the long run. The North Americans were beaten 48-7 by Italy in their Pool B opener at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday and now face three-times world champions New Zealand on Oct. 2 in Oita before meeting South Africa on Oct. 8 in Kobe.

