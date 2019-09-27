Klopp demands fight as Liverpool target sweet 16 in Sheffield

London, Sep 27 (AFP) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the key to his side's stunning Premier League run of 15 straight wins was not believing the hype as he prepared for a trip to newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday. The European champions can go eight points clear at the top of the table, at least for a few hours, with a 16th straight league win at Bramall Lane, but Klopp is demanding the same hunger, work rate and fight from his side as Chris Wilder's Blades.

"Thank God we lost from time to time in the Champions League or in other cup competitions so we still know how it feels," said Klopp on Friday. "We are maybe considered as a top team but we don't want to behave like a top team, playing (like one) if possible, yes, but fighting like a challenger.

"I don't feel there should be any advantage for Sheffield other than playing in their own stadium. Is it allowed that they fight more than us? No. That they run more than us? No. That they do more than us? No." Klopp made 11 changes for his side's 2-0 League Cup victory at MK Dons in midweek and is expected to return to the team that continued their 100 percent start to the league season with a 2-1 win at Chelsea last weekend.

Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury at Stamford Bridge but has been passed fit to start, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out despite returning to full training this week. (AFP) APA APA

