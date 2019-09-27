Pranav Amin elected as president of Baroda Cricket Association

Pranav Amin, son of industrialist and former BCCI treasurer Chirayu Amin, was elected as president of the Baroda Cricket Association on Friday. Ajit Lele,son of Jayvant Lele, former secretary of the BCCI, was elected as secretary of the association.

`Revival Group' headed by Amin bagged three posts. Two other candidates belongingto his group were elected as vice president and treasurer.

Two posts of secretary and joint secretary were won by the Royal Group headed by Samarjeetsih Gaekwad of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda. The newly-elected office-bearers are as follows: Pranav Amin (president), Sheetal Mehta (vice president), Ajit Lele (secretary), Parag Patel (joint secretary), Ajit Patel (treasurer).

Mehtaand Ajit Patel belonged to the Revival Group headed by Amin, while Lele and Parag Patel belonged to the Royal Group.

