Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Reds in playoff run; Kings' Walton focused on team, not allegations in suit

Packers, Eagles players give thumbs up after suffering scare injuries

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox each confirmed on Friday via social media that they were in good spirits after suffering frightening, game-exiting injuries during their teams' Thursday night match-up. After catching a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Williams suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and left the game strapped to a stretcher. His team said on Twitter that he was being evaluated for head and neck injuries.

Packers RB Williams exits on stretcher after Green Bay's first play

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left the field on a stretcher Thursday night following a helmet-to-helmet hit after the whistle by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Williams caught a first-down pass from Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage and, as he turned in the left flat, was corralled immediately for no gain by linebacker Nigel Bradham. As the whistle blew, Barnett charged helmet-first into Williams, who appeared to immediately lose feeling in his arms. Bradham, with one hand on Williams' facemask, drove Williams into the Lambeau Field turf.

Dutch invade Harrogate hoping to crown 'King Mathieu'

A convoy of Dutch-registered campervans lines one of the leafy roads leading into Harrogate and stencilled in white paint on the wet tarmac is the face of Mathieu Van der Poel. Actually, the image proclaiming "King Mathieu" is repeated every few meters along a 200m stretch of road colonized by some of the army of Dutch fans who have crossed the North Sea for the UCI Road World Championships.

Heartbreak for disqualified Dutchman Eekhoff in under-23 race

Dutch rider Nils Eekhoff suffered heartbreak at the UCI Road World Championships on Friday when he was disqualified after crossing the line first in the under-23 men's road race. A gripping crash-filled race ended with a seven-man sprint for the line in Harrogate with Eekhoff edging out Italian Samuele Battistella and Swiss Stefan Bissegger.

World championships without Bolt 'feel weird', says Gatlin

The absence of Jamaican great Usain Bolt from the world athletics championships for the first time in 16 years is being felt in the 100m sprint but paves the way for new faces to make their mark, his rival Justin Gatlin said on Friday. Bolt, who won eight Olympic gold medals and led Jamaica through a golden era in sprinting, retired after the 2017 world championships.

Coleman off to hot start as marathoners set to sizzle

Christian Coleman posted the top time in the men's 100 meters heats in the air-conditioned comfort of Khalifa Stadium at the world championships on Friday but there will be no such relief on Doha's streets as the women prepare for a midnight marathon. The opening day of the 10-day event began with the governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) issuing a statement that the marathon would go ahead despite concerns over extreme heat and athlete welfare.

MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Reds in playoff run

Orlando Arcia ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed their second straight series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. Ben Gamel and Manny Pina each added an RBI double and Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings for the Brewers, who have won seven in a row and 18 of their past 20 contests.

Kings' Walton focused on team, not allegations in suit

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton said he is focusing on his new team and isn't distracted by the civil suit he is facing. Walton spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since former Los Angeles-area sportscaster Kelli Tennant came forward with sexual assault allegations against him in April.

Lakers HC Vogel: 'Belief is strong in what we can accomplish'

Six seasons have passed without the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. The mission for the franchise as training camp begins is clear. "We're looking forward to getting after it," new head coach Frank Vogel said at Lakers media day Friday in El Segundo, Calif. "We have the ability to win the ultimate prize."

Brissett looks to stay hot vs. visiting Raiders

Jacoby Brissett gets a shot at the Oakland Raiders for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon when the host Indianapolis Colts seek a third straight win in a duel of former playoff combatants and Super Bowl champs. The AFC clubs, who split decisions in the 1971 and '77 playoffs, will be meeting for the third time in the last four seasons, with Oakland having won 33-25 at home in 2016 before the Colts returned to California to pick up a 42-28 victory last October.

