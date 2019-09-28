International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Villarreal routs Real Betis 5-1, moves near the top in Spain

PTI Madrid
Updated: 28-09-2019 09:35 IST
Villarreal routs Real Betis 5-1, moves near the top in Spain

Image Credit: Pixabay

Villarreal routed Real Betis 5-1 on Friday for its third win in four matches, moving it near the top of the Spanish league. Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice and Santi Cazorla, Gerard Moreno, and Samuel Chukwueze added a goal each to give Villarreal the comfortable victory at home. Emerson scored for Real Betis at the Cerámica Stadium.

The victory moved Villarreal to fifth place with 11 points. It is three points behind leader Real Madrid, which on Saturday visits crosstown rival Atlético Madrid. Villarreal's only setback in the last four rounds was a 2-1 loss to two-time defending champion Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday. Real Betis, which was unbeaten in its last four matches, stayed ninth in the 20-team table, with eight points. Barcelona, without the injured Lionel Messi, visits Getafe on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019