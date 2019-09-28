Sports News Roundup: NFL notebook: Lions QB Stafford questionable for Chiefs showdown

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Packers, Eagles players give thumbs up after suffering scare injuries

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox each confirmed on Friday via social media that they were in good spirits after suffering frightening, game-exiting injuries during their teams' Thursday night match-up. After catching a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Williams suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and left the game strapped to a stretcher. His team said on Twitter that he was being evaluated for head and neck injuries.

Coleman off to hot start as marathoners set to sizzle

Christian Coleman posted the top time in the men's 100 meters heats in the air-conditioned comfort of Khalifa Stadium at the world championships on Friday but there will be no such relief on Doha's streets as the women prepare for a midnight marathon. The opening day of the 10-day event began with the governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) issuing a statement that the marathon would go ahead despite concerns over extreme heat and athlete welfare.

NFL notebook: Lions QB Stafford questionable for Chiefs showdown

Detroit Lions on Friday listed quarterback Matthew Stafford as questionable for their home game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs -- a matchup of unbeaten teams -- because of a hip injury. Stafford, 31, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited on Friday's injury report.

Chepngetich beats Doha heat to win midnight marathon

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich overcame extreme heat and humidity to win the world championship midnight marathon on Friday, in a grueling test of survival that saw nearly a third of the 70 starters fail to reach the finish line. Chepngetich, who has clocked the third-fastest marathon of all-time, did not come close to matching that in the punishing conditions. Her winning time of two hours, 32 minutes, 43 seconds was the slowest ever to win the world championships.

DeChambeau wedges way to the top at Safeway Open after a second round

Bryson DeChambeau charged atop the leaderboard at the Safeway Open on Friday after an inspired second round put him at 12-under-par at the halfway point. The world number 11 DeChambeau fired an eight-under-par 64 on Friday and is bogey-free through 36 holes thanks to a strong wedge game.

NASCAR notebook: Despite qualifying, Truex ready for roval

CONCORD, N.C. -- Momentum can be a fleeting thing. Just ask Martin Truex Jr., who will start Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) seeking an unprecedented first-round sweep of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Reds in playoff run

Orlando Arcia ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed their second straight series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. Ben Gamel and Manny Pina each added an RBI double and Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings for the Brewers, who have won seven in a row and 18 of their past 20 contests.

Kings' Walton focused on team, not allegations in suit

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton said he is focusing on his new team and isn't distracted by the civil suit he is facing. Walton spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since former Los Angeles-area sportscaster Kelli Tennant came forward with sexual assault allegations against him in April.

Harden, Westbrook pledge pact of sacrifice in 2019-20

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both won Most Valuable Player awards while carrying their own respective franchises. Now both are convinced that they can share the spotlight -- and the basketball -- enough to win an elusive NBA championship.

Brissett looks to stay hot vs. visiting Raiders

Jacoby Brissett gets a shot at the Oakland Raiders for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon when they host Indianapolis Colts seek a third straight win in a duel of former playoff combatants and Super Bowl champs. The AFC clubs, who split decisions in the 1971 and '77 playoffs, will be meeting for the third time in the last four seasons, with Oakland having won 33-25 at home in 2016 before the Colts returned to California to pick up a 42-28 victory last October.

