D-backs win third straight against slumping Padres

Jake Lamb hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer to cap a four-run eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their third straight game with a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday in Phoenix. Adam Jones walked to open the eighth off Luis Perdomo and Josh Rojas beat out an infield single behind second before the runners moved up on a groundout.

Carson Kelly grounded to third baseman Manny Machado, whose throw home was too late to get pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson. He was originally called out, but the play was overturned after video review. Lamb has four career pinch-hit homers, two off Perdomo (2-4). The Diamondbacks had only three hits, and none after Kelly doubled to open a two-run fifth, until the eighth.

Machado had three hits including his 31st homer and Luis Urias hit an RBI double for a 3-2 lead in the seventh for the Padres (70-90), who have lost four in a row. Tom Locastro had two hits and was hit by a pitch for the 22nd time this season for the Diamondbacks (83-77), who have won six of their last eight. They won 82 games last season.

Archie Bradley pitched around a leadoff single by Manuel Margot in the ninth inning for his 18th save, his 14th straight. Robby Scott (1-0) pitched the eighth for the victory. San Diego left-hander Eric Lauer gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings, leaving after his fourth walk of the game forced in a run in Arizona's two-run fifth. He struck out four.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when leadoff hitter Greg Garcia beat out a single to third base, took third on Machado's one-out single to right field and scored on Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly. San Diego did not get another hit until Lauer singled with two outs in the fifth inning.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Kelly doubled and Locastro was hit by a pitch. Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker walked to force in one run, and shortstop Urias bobbled Jones' grounder as the second run scored. Machado tied the game 2-2 with his 31st homer in the sixth inning.

--Field Level Media

