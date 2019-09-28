A's clinch playoff bid but fall to Mariners

J.P. Crawford doubled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the host Seattle Mariners rallied to defeat the postseason-bound Oakland Athletics 4-3 Friday night. Matt Olson and Marcus Semien homered for the A's, who clinched one of the American League's two wild-card playoff berths before taking the field. The Cleveland Indians were eliminated with an 8-2 loss at Washington.

The A's (96-64) dropped into a tie with Tampa Bay in the race for wild-card seeding and home-field advantage for the one-game playoff. The Rays won 6-2 at Toronto on Friday. With Seattle trailing 3-2 and one out in the ninth, Mallex Smith singled off A's closer Liam Hendriks (4-4). Smith advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored the tying run when Shed Long grounded a two-out single to center. On a 3-2 pitch, Crawford doubled down the left-field line, with Long scoring from first.

Right-hander Art Warren (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning for his first major league victory. A's right-hander Mike Fiers, who is in line to start the playoff game, went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield's bid for his first major league victory was spoiled by Olson's two-run homer, his 36th of the season, in the seventh off Taylor Guilbeau. Sheffield, acquired as the centerpiece of the offseason trade that sent fellow left-hander James Paxton to the New York Yankees, went five innings and allowed one run on five hits. He walked four, struck out two and left with a 2-1 lead.

The only run Sheffield allowed came on Semien's homer, his 33rd, to lead off the game. The Mariners (67-93) tied the score in the bottom of the first. With one out, Crawford walked and advanced on a wild pitch. Austin Nola grounded a single to left field to move Crawford to third. Crawford scored when Kyle Seager grounded out to shortstop.

Seattle took the lead in the third. With one out, Long doubled to left field. An out later, Nola grounded a run-scoring single into center to make it 2-1. Oakland center fielder Mark Canha and designated hitter Khris Davis both returned to the lineup. Canha was sidelined for one game due to a groin strain, and Davis was out for two games with the stomach flu.

