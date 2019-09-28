International Development News
Motor racing-Mclaren sign F1 engine deal with Mercedes

Reuters London
Updated: 28-09-2019 13:27 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Formula One champions McLaren will run Mercedes power units starting 2021, the Woking-based team announced on Saturday in a deal that will run until at least the end of 2024.

McLaren currently uses Renault engines and will see out the deal with the French manufacturer that runs until the end of next year, the team said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
