Motor racing-Mclaren sign F1 engine deal with Mercedes

Former Formula One champions McLaren will run Mercedes power units starting 2021, the Woking-based team announced on Saturday in a deal that will run until at least the end of 2024.

McLaren currently uses Renault engines and will see out the deal with the French manufacturer that runs until the end of next year, the team said in a statement.

Also Read: Motor racing-McLaren to switch back to Mercedes engines from 2021

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)