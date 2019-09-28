Bhullar shoots 68, Sharma fires flawless 67 at Dunhill Links

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma landed an eagle each, both on Par-5 fifth in the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here. Bhullar's four-under 68 took his total to seven-under after two rounds and placed him at Tied-42nd, while Sharma was six-under at T-60th after bringing home a flawless 67 on day two.

Meanwhile, Matthew Jordan carded a stunning 64, which included a hole-out eagle two followed by five successive birdies, at St Andrews Old Course to take the halfway lead. Bhullar had a fine front nine at St. Andrews with birdies on third, seventh and eighth and in between eagled the fifth but also dropped a shot on 17th.

Sharm, on the other hand, was bogey-free as he birdied second, eagled fifth, birdied 10th and 13th. The 23-year-old Jordan caught fire when he holed out with his approach at the par-four third hole.

Five birdies in a row from the fourth led to a front nine 29 and raised hopes of a potential chase for the magic number of 59. But eight pars and a birdie on the way home meant 64, but he was still in the lead at 14-under total.

Jordan held a one-stroke advantage over his friend, Challenge Tour Number One and leading Scot Calum Hill, as well as compatriot Matthew Southgate and Swede Joakim Lagergren. World Number Four Justin Rose was among the six players in a tie for fifth position on 12 under, alongside two home stars in Russell Knox and Richie Ramsey as well as New Zealand's Ryan Fox, Englishman Jordan Smith and Victor Perez of France.

