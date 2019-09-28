Coleman storms into 100 meters final, Mannarino beats Ramos-Vinolas in Zhuhai

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Connecticut ready to defy odds in electric Mystics championship series

From analysts and experts to bookies and beatmakers, the Washington Mystics are considered by far the favorites to clinch the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association championship this year over the Connecticut Sun. Connecticut's star forward Jonquel Jones knows this. And she thrives on it.

Coleman storms into 100 meters final

American Christian Coleman powered toward a world championship gold medal by posting a sizzling time of 9.88 seconds in the 100-meter semi-finals on Saturday while defending champion Justin Gatlin squeaked into the final. A relaxed Coleman, who also posted the fastest time in the opening round, looked imperious as he eased up 10 meters from the finish then coasted across the line for a comfortable win.

Mannarino beats Ramos-Vinolas in Zhuhai, faces De Minaur in final

France's Adrian Mannarino overcame a mid-match blip to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0 4-6 6-1 at the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday, advancing to his second tour-level final. Mannarino, who now meets his Australian practice partner Alex de Minaur, started with a flourish as he reeled off the opening seven games to stamp his authority on the match.

ATP roundup: de Minaur reaches final at Zhuhai

Unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino outlasted No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Zhuhai Championships in China. Australian No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur blitzed No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

One athlete briefly in hospital after women's midnight marathon: IAAF

One runner competing in the women's marathon that took place in scorching heat and high humidity in the middle of the night was hospitalized following the event but later released, the IAAF said on Saturday. The global governing body of athletics said the athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, had been kept under observation in the hospital while 30 other runners sought precautionary medical treatment after the race.

Panthers QB Newton confirms he hid the injury from team

In his first public comments since being sidelined, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confirmed he has a Lisfranc injury that he says he kept secret from his own team. In a YouTube video blog published Friday, the Panthers' longtime starting quarterback revealed he has a mild Lisfranc sprain on his left foot, an injury he says he suffered in the team's third preseason game against the New England Patriots last month.

Sabalenka overcomes determined Riske to retain Wuhan title

Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka held off a spirited challenge from American Alison Riske to win 6-3 3-6 6-1 and successfully defend her Wuhan Open title on Saturday. World number 14 Sabalenka raced past her unseeded opponent in the first five games of the final set before sealing victory with her 18th ace of the match.

MLB roundup: Rays, A's seal AL wild cards

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows added a solo shot, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Friday night to clinch an American League wild-card spot. The Cleveland Indians lost 8-2 Friday night to the Washington Nationals, allowing the Rays to book a place in the postseason for the first time since 2013. The Oakland A's also sealed an AL wild card thanks to Cleveland's loss.

Romo struggles early in second round, misses cut

Tony Romo saw his bid to make a PGA cut, this time at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., fall apart on the front nine at Silverado Resort's North Course on Friday. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who is now a CBS NFL broadcaster and amateur golfer playing the tournament on a sponsor's exemption, made bogeys on six of his first nine holes, although he recorded back-to-back birdies in that stretch as well.

Athletics: Yellow hair and hot time have Fraser-Pryce in spotlight

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the top time ever in a heat of the women's 100 meters on Saturday as the world athletics championships got off to a blazing start for the second straight day. While temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) outside Khalifa Stadium, inside athletes competed in the air-conditioned comfort of the futuristic venue where the thermometer hovered pleasantly in the mid-20s.

