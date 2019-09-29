REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

American Christian Coleman powered toward a world championship gold medal by posting a sizzling time of 9.88 seconds in the 100 meter semi-finals on Saturday while defending champion Justin Gatlin squeaked into the final. US-TENNIS-TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP/

ATP roundup: de Minaur reaches final at Zhuhai Unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino outlasted No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Zhuhai Championships in China.

UK-SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV-REPORT/ Liverpool march to seventh straight victory, Spurs and Chelsea also win

LONDON (Reuters) - There was more than a touch of fortune about Liverpool’s seventh successive Premier League victory of the season as an embarrassing howler by Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson gifted the leaders a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid Atletico Madrid host city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

28 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro

28 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby Union World Cup - Japan speak about momentous win over Ireland Japan's coaches and players speak the morning after their stunning win over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup. 29 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 29 Sep

GOLF-SAFEWAY/ Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open final round

Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California. 29 Sep

TENNIS-CHENGDU/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Chengdu Open

The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Chengdu. 29 Sep

TENNIS-ZHUHAI/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Zhuhai Championships

Action from the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday. 29 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

29 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO-URY/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia v Uruguay Georgia play Uruguay in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kumagaya.

29 Sep 01:15 ET / 05:15 GMT ATHLETICS-BERLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - Berlin Marathon The 46th edition of the Berlin Marathon.

29 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales Australia play Wales in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium.

29 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-BCA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Brescia Napoli host Brescia in a Serie A match

29 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix Action from the Russian Grand Prix.

29 Sep 07:10 ET / 11:10 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BSC-CHE/REPORT

Soccer - England - Women's Super League - Bristol City v Chelsea Bristol City take on Chelsea in Sunday's late kickoff in the FA Women's Super League, while Everton meet Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash. We will wrap up all the weekend's WSL fixtures.

29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v AS Roma Lecce host AS Roma in a Serie A match

29 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United. 29 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019

Day three of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 29 Sep 13:05 ET / 17:05 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)