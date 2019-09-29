Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Equestrian: Horses take the ferry for show-jumping event on New York island

You can lead a horse to water but can you make 95 of them board a ferry from Lower Manhattan to an island in the middle of the New York Harbor? The answer, thankfully for the organizers of this weekend's Longines Global Champions Tour show-jumping competition on New York City's Governors Island, is yes. Coleman storms into 100 meters final

American Christian Coleman powered toward a world championship gold medal by posting a sizzling time of 9.88 seconds in the 100 meter semi-finals on Saturday while defending champion Justin Gatlin squeaked into the final. A relaxed Coleman, who also posted the fastest time in the opening round, looked imperious as he eased up 10 meters from the finish then coasted across the line for a comfortable win. ATP roundup: de Minaur reaches final at Zhuhai

Unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino outlasted No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Zhuhai Championships in China. Australian No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur blitzed No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 6-2 in the other semifinal. Panthers QB Newton confirms he hid injury from team

In his first public comments since being sidelined, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confirmed he has a Lisfranc injury that he says he kept secret from his own team. In a YouTube video blog published Friday, the Panthers' longtime starting quarterback revealed he has a mild Lisfranc sprain on his left foot, an injury he says he suffered in the team's third preseason game against the New England Patriots last month. Sabalenka overcomes determined Riske to retain Wuhan title

Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka held off a spirited challenge from American Alison Riske to win 6-3 3-6 6-1 and successfully defend her Wuhan Open title on Saturday. World number 14 Sabalenka raced past her unseeded opponent in the first five games of the final set before sealing victory with her 18th ace of the match. MLB roundup: Rays, A's seal AL wild cards

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows added a solo shot, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Friday night to clinch an American League wild-card spot. The Cleveland Indians lost 8-2 Friday night to the Washington Nationals, allowing the Rays to book a place in the postseason for the first time since 2013. The Oakland A's also sealed an AL wild card thanks to Cleveland's loss. Boxing: Wilder and Ortiz heavyweight rematch set for November

Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title when he fights Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, event promoters announced on Saturday. The highly-anticipated rematch will reprise their enthralling 2018 New York bout, which American Wilder won in a 10th round TKO to inflict on Ortiz the only defeat of the Cuban's career. Cycling: Van Vleuten solos to world gold in women's road race

Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten produced one of the greatest solo rides ever seen at the UCI Road World Championships to storm to victory in the women's road race on Saturday. The 36-year-old Van Vleuten burst clear on the second climb of the day in the Yorkshire Dales, then rode alone for 105km before crossing the line more than two minutes clear in Harrogate. Athletics: Yellow hair and hot time have Fraser-Pryce in spotlight

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the top time ever in a heat of the women's 100 meters on Saturday as the world athletics championships got off to a blazing start for the second straight day. While temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) outside Khalifa Stadium, inside athletes competed in the air conditioned comfort of the futuristic venue where the thermometer hovered pleasantly in the mid-20s. Athletics: Sizzling Coleman leaves Doha cold with 100 meters win

American Christian Coleman scorched to the 100 meters world championship gold medal on Saturday but the crowning of the world's fastest man could generate no more buzz than the air conditioning in a half-empty Khalifa Stadium. Coleman, runner-up to Justin Gatlin two years ago in London, did his part to send a jolt of excitement through a thin audience by turning the tables on his team mate in a season's best 9.76 seconds, making him the sixth fastest man of all-time.

