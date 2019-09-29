Aditi Ashok stays in hunt for top 10 in Spain

India's Aditi Ashok stayed in hunt for a top 10 finish despite three bogeys in the last six holes at the end of the third round of the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, here. Aditi shot an even par 71 to stay one-under and moved up a place to tied-seventh with one more round to go.

Tvesa Malik shot her second straight one-over 72 to marginally improve to tied-28th at four-over while Diksha Dagar added 73 to be placed tied-43 after 54 holes. Meanwhile, Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck (67) dug deep to stay atop the leaderboard but home favorite Carlota Ciganda (65) is two shots back heading into the final round.

Aditi was flawless for the first 12 holes with two birdies and no bogeys and looked set to make an upward move. However, she bogeyed 13th, 15th and 18th and got just one birdie on 16th for a 71. Tvesa remained steady with one birdie and two bogeys. Diksha had two birdies and as many bogeys along with a double bogey for the third time in three rounds.

Fuenfstueck started the third round with a three-stroke advantage at six-under-par and birdied the second, fifth and seventh holes, building a five-stroke lead. But she bogeyed the 11th to drop to eight-under. Ciganda joined her after four birdies and an eagle in her first 12 holes. Fuenfstueck went on to finish at 67, with Ciganda carding 65 to stay right behind her.

