Chennaiyin FC conduct AIFF Baby Leagues in city

ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC on Sunday kicked off a week-long All India Football Federation (AIFF) approved Baby Leagues in the city. More than 750 kids from seven schools are expected to participate across the Under-6, Under-7 and Under-8 age groups in the initiative that will be conducted across four venues, to promote football at the grassroots level.

"The Baby Leagues are a fantastic initiative by the AIFF to ensure more and more kids take up the sport at a really young age, and at Chennaiyin FC it is our duty to implement that endeavor," said Vita Dani, the team's co-owner. "Given our thriving grassroots structure and youth teams, we believe we possess the expertise and efficiency to implement the same in the right manner."

Participation is free of cost in the Baby Leagues and is open to both boys and girls. Every participant is registered with the AIFF at the nascent stage of their development and is nurtured going forward while also helping the likes of Chennaiyin FC in identifying local talent. Every player is also rewarded with a participation certificate from CFC.

The matches in the Baby Leagues are played as five-a-side and three-a-side games, with each player gaining exposure by playing a minimum of three matches. The teams will be guided by CFC-trained coaches.

