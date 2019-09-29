Giants RB Barkley (ankle) aiming for early return

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley plans to return from a high ankle sprain sooner than expected, NFL Network reported Sunday. The initial timetable for recovery was four to six weeks for Barkley, who doesn't need surgery on his injured right ankle.

Barkley, 22, sustained the injury during the Giants' 32-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year missed the first game of his career Sunday as New York hosted the Washington Redskins.

Barkley has rushed 37 times for 237 yards (6.4-yard average) with one touchdown and added 11 catches for 74 yards in three games this season. --Field Level Media

