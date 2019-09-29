Sports News Summary: Carreno Busta withstands Bublik barrage to claim Chengdu crown

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Carreno Busta withstands Bublik barrage to claim Chengdu crown

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta claimed his first ATP title in more than two years after coming back from a set down to beat big-serving Alexander Bublik 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) in the Chengdu Open final in China on Sunday. World number 63 Carreno Busta, who snapped a six-match semi-final losing streak on Saturday, withstood 31 aces from his 6ft 5ins (1.96m) Kazakh opponent to lift his fourth ATP title after just over two hours. Frustrated Osaka battles past Pegula in Beijing opener

Japan's two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka produced scowls rather than smiles at the China Open in Beijing on Sunday despite reaching the second round with a straight-sets win. Fourth seed Osaka, fresh off her title triumph at the Pan Pacific Open, struck 26 winners win a 6-3 7-6(5) win over American Jessica Pegula, only to complain about the way she had played. Bekele narrowly misses world record in Berlin marathon win

Former Olympic and world champion Kenenisa Bekele staged a thrilling comeback to win the Berlin marathon on Sunday, dramatically missing out on the world record by two seconds after recording the second-fastest time ever. Ethiopian Bekele, winner in Berlin in 2016 and world record holder over 5,000 and 10,000 meters, finished in two hours, one minute and 41 seconds, agonizingly close to Eliud Kipchoge's world record time despite a full sprint in the final 400 meters. Canada's Heaton takes fumble memes in his stride

Canadian Matt Heaton is staying positive by seeing the funny side of things of his error-prone Rugby World Cup debut against Italy on Thursday. Italy smashed Canada 48-7 at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium with Heaton fumbling the ball right at the line, getting a yellow card and giving up a penalty try. Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Clemson hangs on vs. North Carolina

Top-ranked Clemson needed a late defensive stop on North Carolina's two-point conversion attempt to hold on for a 21-20 victory Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC's Javonte Williams ran in from the 1-yard line with 1:17 left, but the Tigers swarmed and thwarted the two-point attempt on quarterback Sam Howell's rushing attempt around right end. MLB roundup: Astros clinch home field, Verlander gets 3,000th strikeout

Justin Verlander became the 18th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau on Saturday as the Houston Astros recorded a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Verlander (21-6), who fanned 12 batters to push his career total to 3,006, struck out Kole Calhoun in the fourth inning to hit the milestone. He also fanned Calhoun in the sixth for his career-high 300th strikeout of the season. Coleman pulls out of 200 meters at world championships

American Christian Coleman's dream of adding the 200 meters to the 100-meter world title he won on Saturday has ended after he pulled out of Sunday's opening round because he was still "feeling the strain". Coleman was due to run in the second heat at the world championships on Sunday evening but his name was withdrawn from the start list hours before the race. ATP roundup: de Minaur claims the third title of the season

Australian No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur picked up his third title in as many finals this season after beating unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday at the Zhuhai Championships in China. De Minaur failed to win a breakpoint until the final point of the match, but never faced a breakpoint of his own. Frenchman Perez wins Dunhill Links by a shot at St. Andrews

Frenchman Victor Perez made his first European Tour victory a big one, beating Englishman Matthew Southgate by one stroke at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews on Sunday. Rookie Perez, in his 29th start on tour, took the lead when Southgate recorded a three-putt bogey from long range at the famous 17th Road Hole at the Old Course in Scotland. Race walking medalists upset at plans to ditch 50-kilometer event

Two of the world championship medalists in the 50-kilometer race walk have criticized plans by the sport's governing body (IAAF) to get rid of the event from 2022 onwards. Canadian Evan Dunfee, the bronze medalist in the race held in the early hours of Sunday morning, said the IAAF was missing out on its potential.

