Raiders LB Burfict ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected following a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness after lowering his head and slamming into Doyle, who was on one knee near midfield after catching a 5-yard pass with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

Burfict was ejected after the play was reviewed by league officials in New York. The Raiders were leading 21-7 at the time.

Burfict, 29, is no stranger to controversy or dangerous play. In a turbulent seven-year stretch with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-18, he amassed more than $4 million in on-field conduct fines. He was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and 2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies, and again in 2018 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Burfict signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Raiders in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)