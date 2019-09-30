Bills QB Allen leaves with head injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left after sustaining a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen was attempting to rush for a first down on third-and-8 before he was drilled on a helmet-to-helmet hit by New England cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was whistled for an unnecessary roughness penalty. That penalty wasn't enforced, however, as it offset with a Bills holding penalty.

Allen remained on the ground for several moments before getting up under his own power. He was briefly examined in the blue tent on the sideline before running toward the locker room. The team confirmed he was being evaluated for a head injury. Matt Barkley entered the game and promptly completed a 28-yard pass to John Brown on his first play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)