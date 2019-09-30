Phillies end at .500 after loss to Marlins

Sandy Alcantara allowed one run in six innings, and Starlin Castro, Isan Diaz and Martin Prado homered to help the visiting Miami Marlins defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 in a season finale on Sunday. Alcantara (6-14) scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked one. He struck out pinch hitter Philip Gosselin with his 99th pitch to strand the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Harold Ramirez had two hits for Miami (57-105). The Phillies (81-81) were trying to finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2011 season. They won two of three in the series to avoid having a losing record for the sixth straight season.

Philadelphia second baseman Brad Miller went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Miller had three multi-homer games and went 12-for-29 over his final nine games to raise his batting average from .224 to .260. Bryce Harper and Adam Haseley each contributed two hits for the Phillies. Harper, a six-time NL All Star, finished with a .260 batting average, 35 home runs and a career-high 114 RBIs in his first season in Philadelphia.

The Phillies sent opener Blake Parker (3-3) to the mound and he delivered a 1-2-3 first inning with two strikeouts before giving up three runs without getting an out in the second. Castro led off the inning by hitting a full-count fastball over the fence in right. Ramirez followed with a single before Diaz hit the first pitch he saw from Parker over the fence in right for a 3-0 lead.

Prado made it 4-0 in the third with a solo shot off Edgar Garcia, the 100th homer of his career. Miller matched Prado with a solo homer in the bottom of the third.

Brian Moran replaced Alcantara to start the seventh, and Cesar Hernandez greeted him with a bunt single before Miller lifted his second home run to center to cut the lead to 4-3. Tyler Kinley got the final two outs of the game for his first major league save.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)