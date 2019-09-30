Sports News Summary: Report: Jags owner preventing Ramsey trade

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Jags owner preventing Ramsey trade

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is the main hurdle standing in the way of a trade involving All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday evening. Citing two opposing team executives, Yahoo Sports reports that Khan is not only insisting on a price tag of two "quality" first-round picks but also would rather keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term extension. The report adds that Khan is setting the bar for a deal but is not involved directly in negotiations with other teams, frustrating potential suitors. Reports: Angels manager Ausmus' job uncertain

First-year Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus is not guaranteed to return for the 2020 season, according to multiple reports on Sunday. ESPN reported Ausmus could lose his job, as the team's leadership has reviewed his status in recent days. The Athletic reported the Angels are "still evaluating all aspects" of the team, which went 72-90 this season. Athletics: Taylor claims fourth triple jump world title after a shaky start

American triple jumper Christian Taylor recovered from two fouls to clinch his fourth title at the world athletics championships on Sunday, edging his teammate and long-time rival Will Claye. Taylor committed fouls on his first two attempts and came under pressure early to remain in contention for a spot on the podium. Athletics: Felix takes 12th world title as U.S win first mixed relay

Allyson Felix won her 12th world title, and her first since becoming a mother, as the United States claimed the inaugural world championship 4x400 meters mixed relay on Sunday. In doing so, Felix, who won her first gold in 2005, overhauled Usain Bolt's record of 11 world titles. MLB roundup: Flaherty fuels Cards to NL Central title

Jack Flaherty pitched seven strong innings as the host St. Louis Cardinals captured the National League Central title with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Cardinals (91-71) will play the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series on Thursday. The second-place Milwaukee Brewers will face the Washington Nationals in the wild-card game Tuesday. Chicago Cubs part ways with manager Maddon

The Chicago Cubs ended their regular season by embarking on a new direction on Sunday, parting ways with manager Joe Maddon after five largely successful seasons with the baseball franchise. Maddon, who helped the Cubs end a 108-year-old World Series drought by winning the title in 2016, reached the end of his five-year contract and tenure with the team. "We're both going to move on," Maddon told reporters prior to the team's season finale loss to St. Louis. Djokovic finds fitness is no match for flab in sumo workout

Novak Djokovic may be one of the fittest athletes in the world but the world number one wrestled with rare feelings of being hopelessly out of shape during a workout with retired sumo professionals on Monday. The 32-year-old Serb, who is in Tokyo to play in the Japan Open Tennis Championships, visited a traditional dohyo or a sumo ring to watch the wrestlers during their morning practice before unsuccessfully attempting to make one of them budge. Osaka laughs off 'too sunburned' comment with plug for sponsor's sunscreen

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has laughed off comments by a Japanese comedy duo who said she was "too sunburned" and "needed some bleach", turning the tables with a plug for Japanese cosmetic giant Shiseido that is one of her sponsors. The comedians apologized after their remarks at a live event on Sept. 22, the same day Osaka won the Pan Pacific Open, although neither they nor their management company referred to Osaka by name. Golf: Champ survives late scare, dedicates Napa win to dying grandfather

Californian Cameron Champ survived a late scare before sinking a four-foot birdie putt at the final hole for an emotional win at the Safeway Open in northern California on Sunday. Champ, playing for his gravely ill grandfather who is stricken with advanced stomach cancer, almost blew it on the home stretch, before regrouping on the final hole. Clippers' George to miss start of the season due to shoulder surgeries

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will miss the start of the NBA season while recovering from off-season surgery on both shoulders, he told ESPN on Sunday. George said he will be out until "November-ish", which would see him miss the training camp as well as the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22.

