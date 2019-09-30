Rugby-Canada team to play New Zealand

Canada coach Kingsley Jones named the following side on Monday to face New Zealand in their World Cup Pool B clash in Oita on Wednesday:

Team: 15-Patrick Parfrey, 14-Jeff Hassler, 13-Conor Trainor, 12-Ciaran Hearn, 11-DTH Van Der Merwe, 10-Peter Nelson, 9-Gordon McRorie, 8-Tyler Ardron (captain), 7-Matt Heaton, 6-Lucas Rumball, 5-Conor Keys, 4-Evan Olmstead, 3-Cole Keith, 2-Eric Howard, 1-Djustice Sears-Duru

Replacements: 16-Andrew Quattrin, 17-Hubert Buydens, 18-Jake Ilnicki, 19-Michael Sheppard, 20-Josh Larsen, 21-Phil Mack, 22-Taylor Paris, 23-Andrew Coe

