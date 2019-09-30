Khinvasara elected Maharashtra billiards & snooker body prez

Rajan Khinvasara of the Poona Club was elected president of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) during the Annual General Meeting and elections held here, it was announced on Monday. Khinvasara was elected for the top post unopposed.

The Pune-based official will be holding the presidents office for a second time. He earlier held the post from 2015-2016 and also served as the BSFI vice-president for the past seven year, a media release said.

Besides, Khinvasara all other BSAM office-bearers were also elected unopposed late on Sunday, it said. Siddharth Parikh (P J Hindu Ghymkhan) and Saumil Karkera (Garware Club House) were elected as the two vice- presidents; Manav Panchal (Malabar Hill Club) and Rishabh Kumar (Bombay Gymkhana) as the joint honorary secretaries, the release said.

Honorary treasurer Shekhar Surve (Western Railway SA) was also elected unopposed. Since nine candidates were in the fray for the six posts of Managing Committee members, voting was conducted to elect them.

The six elected members are - Vishal Madan (Chembur Gyymkhana), Pranav Chikhal (P J Hindu Gymkhana), Venkateswaran Subramanian (Matunga Gymkhana), Amit Sapru (Park Club), Angad Bhatty (Otters Club) and Aditya Deshpande (PYC Gymkhana), the release added..

