REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA has called for a full overhaul in the country's sports management that would include the dismissal of state officials involved in an ongoing doping scandal, a letter seen by Reuters shows. ICEHOCKEY-WOMEN-SASS/

Sass wants women's game to be more than a 'part-time job' (Reuters) - Kimberly Sass grew up dreaming of making a living playing ice hockey but the American goalie became tired of essentially paying to play in a professional women's league and so decided it was time to step away and take a stand.

FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP/ NFL roundup: Chiefs win wild one in Detroit

Darrel Williams scored from a yard out with 20 seconds left, his second touchdown of the game, and the Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten with a wild 34-30 win over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019

Day four of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 30 Sep 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge news conference & training

Club Brugge prepare for their Champions League match against Real Madrid. 30 Sep 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League. 30 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-RBS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against FC Salzburg. 1 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-AJA/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Valencia v Ajax Amsterdam

Valencia and Ajax Amsterdam hold training sessions and news conference ahead of their Champions League Group H match. 1 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales press conference

Wales will host a press conference at their team base in Otsu. 1 Oct 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-CAN/PREVIEW (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Canada - News conferences & training

World champions New Zealand and Canada prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Oita. 1 Oct 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ Rugby Union - World Cup - Australia news conference

Australia hold a news conference in Tokyo Bay two days after their loss to Wales in Pool D. 1 Oct 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-ITA/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa name team to face Italy

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team to face Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Friday. 1 Oct 10:45 ET, 14:45 GMT

TENNIS-TOKYO/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open

Action from day two of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo. 1 Oct 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 1 Oct

TENNIS-BEIJING/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open

Action from day two of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing. 1 Oct 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

Also Read: Doping-WADA starts compliance procedures against RUSADA over 'inconsistent' data

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)