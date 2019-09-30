Soccer-Cardiff must pay Nantes six million euros for Sala - FIFA

Cardiff City must pay Nantes six million euros ($6.54 million), the sum agreed as the first installment for the transfer of Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash on his way to the Welsh club, FIFA said on Monday. After signing for Cardiff for 15 million euros in January, Sala was travelling there from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

"The FIFA Players' Status Committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first installment due in accordance with the transfer agreement," FIFA said in a statement. FIFA began investigating Sala's transfer following a claim from the French club in February.

