TNCA secretary meets CM Palaniswami

The newly-elected secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) R S Ramaswamy met the state Chief Minister K Palaniswami here on Monday. The Chief Minister also spoke to the new TNCA President Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, over phone and wished her best for her new assignment.

Rupa was elected unopposed the president of TNCA, becoming the first woman to head a state cricket association. The meeting assumes significance as it has taken place weeks before the much-anticipated BCCI elections, scheduled for October 23.

It may be recalled that three stands in the iconic M A Chidambaram stadium here have remained closed for some years now, owing to some construction-related issues raised by the city Corporation. The closure of the 'I', 'J' and 'K' stands forced the IPL authorities to shift this year's IPL final from Chennai to Hyderabad.

Rupa had said that one of her immediate priorities was to finalise the lease with the government so that the stands could be opened to spectators for seating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)