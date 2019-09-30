International Development News
Ireland to tour West Indies for ODI and T20I series next year

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced they will host Ireland for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in January next year.

ANI St John's
Updated: 30-09-2019 22:43 IST
Cricket West Indies logo . Image Credit: ANI

The first ODI will be played on January 7 followed by the second ODI on January 9. The final ODI will be played on January 12.

Whereas, the T20I series will commence from January 15. The second and third T20I will be played on January 18 and 19 respectively. (ANI)

