Rugby: Octopuses predict Japan will beat Ireland but not reach knockouts

Two octopuses in Obira, on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, have predicted the hosts of the Rugby World Cup will not progress from their pool when the tournament begins later this month. The two mollusks selected the result of each of the host's pool matches by moving to certain areas of a children's pool, divided into sections representing each team and the possibility of a draw.

Egyptian masseur plays with fire to ease muscle pain

An Egyptian masseur plays with fire to relieve his clients' muscle pain at his spa in the Nile Delta governorate of Gharbeya. Abdel Rehim Saeid, 35, applies the ancient Pharaonic technique, known as the "fiery towel" by starting with a standard massage, using oil and chamomile, to stimulate blood circulation and alleviate some of the pain in affected areas.

Thieves steal $5 million gold toilet from Britain's Blenheim Palace

Burglars have stolen a fully-functional 18-carat gold toilet from Britain's Blenheim Palace, where it had been installed as an art exhibit, police said on Saturday. The toilet, valued at more than $5 million, was part of an exhibition of work by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan which opened two days ago at the stately home 60 miles west of London, a major tourist attraction.

