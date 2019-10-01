International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech powers to women's steeplechase gold

Reuters Doha
Updated: 01-10-2019 01:06 IST
Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech powers to women's steeplechase gold

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech stormed away from the field to win the world championship 3,000 metres women's steeplechase gold medal on Monday, making amends for a mistake that cost her a place on the podium two years ago.

Chepkoech made sure she left herself plenty of room for any possible errors in Doha as she stormed to a 20m lead after the opening lap and then kept the pack at bay powering home in a time of eight minutes, 57.84 seconds. The diminutive Kenyan crossed a commanding five seconds clear of reigning champion Emma Coburn of the United States who had to settle for silver while Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause took the bronze for a second time.

Two years ago in London, Chepkoech was left heartbroken when she missed the water jump and had to double back to clear it, losing ground on the leaders. Such was Chepkoech's lead on Monday, that at one point stretched to 60m, that the Kenyan could have fallen on her back picked herself up and still come away with the gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Qatar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019