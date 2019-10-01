Chargers DE Ingram out with hamstring injury

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Melvin Ingram for multiple games after the pass rusher suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, according to a report Monday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport noted the defensive end is expected to be out "likely a couple weeks."

Ingram has started all four games this season, recording 14 tackles (11 solo) and one sack. Ingram, 30, was the 18th overall pick by the Chargers out of South Carolina in the 2012 draft. Last season, he started all 16 games and recorded 43 tackles (28 solo) and seven sacks. In eight seasons, the two-time Pro Bowl player has appeared in 97 games (80 starts) and recorded 310 tackles, including 43 sacks and 62 tackles for loss.

The Chargers (2-2) host the Denver Broncos (0-4) this Sunday and face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)