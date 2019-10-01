Packers LB Burks returns to practice

Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks returned to practice Monday, nearly two months after sustaining a pectoral injury in his team's preseason opener. Burks did not offer a timeline for a return to game action but called his participation in non-padded practice "huge." He injured his chest against the Houston Texans on Aug. 8.

"It was huge," said Burks, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "Just kind of mentally being away from the team a little bit, it was cool to get back out there with the guys. In terms of prognosis, I don't really know exactly when I'll be 100 percent, but I'm taking it one day at a time and trying to get better." Hodkiewicz reported Burks, 24, wore a shoulder harness Monday and the second-year player confirmed he will likely play with it once he is cleared.

A third-round pick by Green Bay out of Vanderbilt, Burks played in 14 games (four starts) last season, mostly on special teams, and recorded 24 combined tackles. The Packers (3-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday. Burks' status for that game is still undecided.

