Shreyas signs bat endorsement deal with leading tyre manufacture

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has signed a bat endorsement deal with leading tire manufacturer CEAT. Iyer will now be a valuable addition to the Team CEAT, which boasts of stars like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The CEAT logo will be prominently seen on the bats used by the right-hander in all formats of the game. Iyer, who was preferred over K L Rahul as India's No.4 during the West Indies series, showed good form as he scored successive fifties in the second and third ODI to cement his position in the national side.

Born in Mumbai, the 24-year-old Iyer is a prolific top-order batsman and is the Indian Premier League's youngest captain to guide Delhi Capitals to their first play-offs in seven years. In 2017, he made his T20 and ODI debut for India and was part of the recently-concluded T20 series between India and South Africa.

"It is my pleasure to be associated with CEAT that has always supported and boosted cricket in the country. I am looking forward to this longstanding relationship with CEAT and continuing to excel in the game, making many more great memories on the field," Iyer said.

