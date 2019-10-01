U.S. Polo Assn. Launches First Global Digital Site Reaching Over 100 Countries Worldwide

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has unveiled its new global digital site: uspoloassnglobal.com. The customized site will be rolled out in multiple languages to some 100 countries worldwide over the next 24 months.

The United Kingdom was the first international version of the site to unveil localized content including events, happenings and news. The aggressive expansion and worldwide rollout will activate first with English-speaking countries, including Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, followed by language-specific sites in Italy, Japan and Latin America. By late 2020, the site is expected to be operational in 15 languages customized for numerous international locales.

Working in collaboration with state-of-the-art developers and language-translation experts such as TransPerfect and Nansen, the U.S. Polo Assn. digital team developed a high-impact platform that is both technologically advanced and dynamic.

"Our global digital site is one of our most ambitious undertakings to date as it supports our vision and execution towards a digital transformation," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, which manages the multi-billion dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our global brand footprint has expanded into 180 countries today and we want both consumers and sports fans to have a common place to learn more about our amazing brand and sport. We are in the process of achieving this monumental goal through the site rollout and other digital initiatives."

The bold, vibrant design of the site is underscored by a navigation bar featuring six sections:

Collections: This section provides a seasonal overview of images for each new U.S. Polo Assn. product collection, plus classic "Player Inspired" styles and other trends. U.S. Polo Assn.'s lush, expertly styled photo shoots are both aspirational and a practical source of shopping intel when it comes to global fashion trends and styles.



Heritage: This area provides an interactive and comprehensive illustrated timeline ranging from the first recorded polo match in 600 BC, all the way to the recent launch of the USPA's new high-goal series GAUNTLET OF POLO™, with many exciting milestones in between. Also, there is a wonderful historical piece that highlights the founding of the USPA as one of the oldest sports governing bodies in the United States, and a nod to the game-changing launch of U.S. Polo Assn.



Store Locator: With 1,100 retail stores globally, this handy tool updates daily and leads shoppers to a U.S. Polo Assn. store in their local area, pinpointing their location around the world. This way, shoppers know the fastest route to get the apparel and accessories they love.



News: A mix of curated content that is both global and specific to each region, this section provides even more news and information about the brand including capsule launches, seasonal fashion lines, photo shoots and fashion shows, all while keeping polo fans in the loop on all major tournaments, charity initiatives and U.S. Polo Assn. Ambassador signings. Site visitors can also check out where major media outlets like Women's Wear Daily, The New York Times and others have covered our brand.



Shop: Customers around the world who want to shop online are instantly linked to their own region's e-commerce site (where available) that's not only user-friendly but both vibrant and inspiring.



Customers around the world who want to shop online are instantly linked to their own region's e-commerce site (where available) that's not only user-friendly but both vibrant and inspiring. Campaigns: U.S. Polo Assn. initiatives and campaigns like Inspire Others and Women In Polo will be featured as well. Check back regularly for content we have developed that features player profiles, brand ambassadors, philanthropy and much more.

"We have the ability to localize site content around the world based on the consumer's region," said Jose Nino, Vice President of Global Digital Strategy and E-Commerce. "With U.S. Polo Assn. adding stores almost every day, we are now better able to immediately support their marketing and outreach efforts and drive store traffic through technology."

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fourth-largest sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's 2019 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1 million prize money series played on U.S. Polo Assn. Field.

