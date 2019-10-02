International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

1st Test: India win toss, elect to bat

PTI Visakhapatnam
Updated: 02-10-2019 09:18 IST
1st Test: India win toss, elect to bat

Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa starting here on Wednesday. India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant.

South Africa are going into the match with five bowlers including three spinners -- off-spinner Dane Piedt, left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy. India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019