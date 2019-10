Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa. India 1st Innings 91-0

Mayank Agarwal batting 39 Rohit Sharma batting 52

No Extras Total (For No Loss in 30 Overs) 91

Bowler: Vernon Philander 7-1-19-0, Kagiso Rabada 9-5-16-0, Keshav Maharaj 8-1-26-0, Dane Piedt 4-1-20-0, Senuran Muthusamy 2-0-10-0.

