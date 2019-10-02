Rain stops play during India's opening Test against SA

Rain stopped play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday. Going strong at 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs, India were forced to take tea eight minutes before scheduled time after clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the second session.

Heavens opened up during the break, delaying the start of the post-tea session at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium. At the interval, Rohit Sharma was unbeaten at 115 off 174 balls, while Mayank Agarwal was on course for a century, reaching 84 off 183 balls.

Brief Score: India: 202/0 in 59.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 115 batting, Mayank Agarwal 84 batting; K Rabada 35/0).

