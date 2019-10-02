Kashif Alam takes round one honours at The Palms

Noida's Kashif Alam struck a flawless six-under-28 to take the honours in the opening round of the TATA Steel PGTI Feeder Tour here on Wednesday. Abhinav Lohan of the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, was placed second, courtesy his round of five-under-29.

As a result of heavy rain for the last one week part of the course was rendered unplayable and as such the round was reduced to nine holes with the par for the course being 34. Lohan, who finished tied 21st at the Asian Tour event at Classic and tied 11th at last week's Jaipur Open, sank an eagle and four birdies at the expense of a lone bogey on Wednesday.

The Lucknow duo of Sanjeev Kumar and Amardeep Rawat were in tied third with scores of four-under-30 along with Kolkata's Imran Ali Mollah and Gurugram’s Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan. Lucknow's Sanjay Kumar was tied 13th at two-under-32.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)