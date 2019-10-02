International Development News
PTI Mumbai
Updated: 02-10-2019 20:02 IST
Kakatkar elected as Maharashtra cricket association president

Vikas Kakatkar was elected as president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association here on Wednesday. Riyaz Bagban was re-elected as secretary, the MCA said in a release.

Elections for the period from 2019-2022 were conducted by electoral officer J S Saharia, former state election commissioner, the association said. Other elected office-bearers are Ajay Gupte (vice president), Rahul Dholepatil (joint scretary) andShubhendra Bhandarkar (treasurer).

Bagban was unanimously nominated as representative of the MCA for the BCCI polls, the release added..

COUNTRY : India
