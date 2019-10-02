Kakatkar elected as Maharashtra cricket association president

Vikas Kakatkar was elected as president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association here on Wednesday. Riyaz Bagban was re-elected as secretary, the MCA said in a release.

Elections for the period from 2019-2022 were conducted by electoral officer J S Saharia, former state election commissioner, the association said. Other elected office-bearers are Ajay Gupte (vice president), Rahul Dholepatil (joint scretary) andShubhendra Bhandarkar (treasurer).

Bagban was unanimously nominated as representative of the MCA for the BCCI polls, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)