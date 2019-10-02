G Kuemper signs two-year extension with Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes signed goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season on Wednesday. The contract is worth $9 million, according to The Athletic. He is set to earn $2.1 million this season on the final year of his current deal.

"Darcy had an incredible season last year and established himself as one of the NHL's best goaltenders," said Coyotes general manager John Chayka in a statement. "With Darcy and Antti (Raanta), we are confident that we have one of the best goaltending tandems in the League." Kuemper, 29, started 55 games for the Coyotes last season, posting a 27-20-8 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. The starts and wins were career highs for Kuemper, a Canadian who is starting his eighth season in the NHL.

Kuemper, a sixth-round pick of Minnesota in the 2009 draft, has a career record of 80-61-27 with 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage in 186 games with the Wild (2012-2017), Los Angeles Kings (2017) and Coyotes (2017-18).

