UPDATE 1-Athletics-Asher-Smith seizes golden opportunity

Dina Asher-Smith seized her chance to win the world championship 200 metres on Wednesday and become the first British woman to claim a global sprint title. With many of the top medal contenders pulling out or skipping the event, Asher-Smith proved the class act in the field, powering home in a national record 21.88 seconds to add gold to the silver she won in the 100m.

"I don't know what to say, I don't think it's properly sunk in," Asher-Smith said. "I'm lost for words. I dreamt of this and now it's real." The once mighty United States, who had been a non-factor in the women's sprints in Doha, also benefited from the scratches as Brittany Brown grabbed the silver in 22.22.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji completed the podium by grabbing bronze in 22.51. The fight for medals was blown wide open when some of sprinting's biggest names withdrew during the earlier rounds.

The race was missing the reigning world and Olympic champions in Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson who withdrew due to injuries. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas, owner of the fastest time this season, elected to race the 400m only due to scheduling issues.

The world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou scratched because of soreness from their earlier races while Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who had run the third fastest time this season, was disqualified in her heat. None of that mattered to Asher-Smith who was focused on making history, the 23-year-old blasting out of the blocks and in command coming off the bend before cruising to victory.

The victory doubled Britain's medal tally at the championships to two, both coming from Asher-Smith.

