TEA SCORES: India Vs South Africa, 1st Test

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and South Africa, here on Thursday. India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c Piedt b Elgar 215 Rohit Sharma st de Kock b Maharaj 176

Cheteshwar Pujara b Philander 6 Virat Kohli c and b Muthuswamy 20

Ajinkya Rahane c Bavuma b Maharaj 15 Ravindra Jadeja batting 6

Hanuma Vihari batting 8 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-1) 4

Total: (for five wickets in 124 overs) 450 Fall of wickets: 1-317, 2-324, 3-377, 4-431, 5-436.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 20-4-56-1, Kagiso Rabada 24-7-66-0, Keshav Maharaj 49-6-169-2, Dane Piedt 15-1-91-0, Senuran Muthusamy 15-1-63-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-4-1.

